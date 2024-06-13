Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 860.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Star Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Golden Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GODN stock remained flat at $10.78 on Thursday. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,074. Golden Star Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

