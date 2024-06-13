Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Shares Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 632,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Golden Star Acquisition worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Acquisition alerts:

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GODN stock remained flat at $10.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,074. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.