Goodnow Investment Group LLC Buys 7,940 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Yelp accounts for about 4.3% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Yelp worth $30,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Yelp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Yelp by 466,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,623. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

YELP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. 183,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

