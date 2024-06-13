Goodnow Investment Group LLC Buys 870 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 0.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,509. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $253,031. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.