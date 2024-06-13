Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases 11,310 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 5.8% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Credit Acceptance worth $41,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,516,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after buying an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 92,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 52,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 71,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

CACC traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.80. 16,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.79 and a quick ratio of 13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 42.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total value of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

