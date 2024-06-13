Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NetApp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

