Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 96,356 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CLF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 2,000,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.