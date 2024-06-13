Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $646.81. 313,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

