Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,527 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,704 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tapestry worth $14,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 110,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,027. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

