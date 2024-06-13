Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,055,551,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.13. 676,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,602. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

