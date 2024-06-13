Governors Lane LP Buys Shares of 551,000 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 551,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,935,000. PG&E makes up approximately 1.0% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 3,778,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,605,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

