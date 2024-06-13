Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.4% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,148,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

