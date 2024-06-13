Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

SSYS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 91,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.32.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

