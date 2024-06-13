Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,894 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises approximately 1.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Paylocity worth $58,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.65. 35,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,786. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $135.76 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.92.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

