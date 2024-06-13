Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,557 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 35,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

