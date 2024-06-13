Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 219,301 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,301 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Vertex worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Vertex by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $329,088.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,387,269 shares of company stock valued at $76,064,373. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.50, a PEG ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

