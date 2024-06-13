Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,574 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $11,190,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $9,586,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270,531 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 183,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Veracyte Trading Down 1.9 %

VCYT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 56,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,026. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock valued at $379,882. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

