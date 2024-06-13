Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,574. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

