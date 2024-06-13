Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 177,640 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.29% of OrthoPediatrics worth $25,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. CWM LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 0.0 %

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.47. 9,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $749.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.18.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.