Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 65,818 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,818 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $34,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

