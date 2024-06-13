Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.0% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Bain Capital Credit LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 4,108,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,014,000 after buying an additional 896,577 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,450 shares during the period. III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,694. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.