Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.23 and a 200-day moving average of $339.38. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.