Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.
GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
