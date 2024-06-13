Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.49. The stock had a trading volume of 377,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,981. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

