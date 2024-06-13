Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. McKesson comprises about 1.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,411. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.15. 156,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,433. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $389.48 and a 1-year high of $592.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.89 and a 200-day moving average of $513.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

