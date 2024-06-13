Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 3,952 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after purchasing an additional 208,392 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after purchasing an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 232,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,227. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.