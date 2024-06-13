Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $759,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PTC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Candelo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

