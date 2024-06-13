Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

UBER stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 8,786,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

