Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,785 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,372. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

