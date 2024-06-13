Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,318 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,287. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

