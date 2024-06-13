Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,757 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. CDW accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDW by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,252,000 after purchasing an additional 539,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $111,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after acquiring an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.82. 166,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $170.96 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

