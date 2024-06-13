Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4266 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

GECCM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

