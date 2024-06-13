Great Elm Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.82.

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

