Great Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. Arvinas accounts for about 1.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 18.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.
Arvinas Stock Performance
ARVN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 256,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arvinas
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arvinas
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.