Great Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,635,000. Arvinas accounts for about 1.6% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 18.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 256,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.