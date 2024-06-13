Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 348.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the quarter. Clarus makes up 1.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.22% of Clarus worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 214,183 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 36.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Clarus by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,645. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $263.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $69.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.