Greenlight Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Galapagos accounts for about 0.3% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Galapagos by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Galapagos Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 61,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.