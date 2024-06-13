Greenlight Capital Inc. Purchases 104,320 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,320 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.25% of New York Community Bancorp worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 3,870,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,048,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

