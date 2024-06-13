Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown Management Stock Performance

GRMHF stock remained flat at C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. Greentown Management has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.44.

About Greentown Management

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides project management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Commercial Project Management, Governmental Project Management, and Others segments. The company offers property development management services for commercial projects; and to government on resettlement housing property development and public infrastructure projects.

