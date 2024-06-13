Greenvale Capital LLP Has $119.07 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Greenvale Capital LLP lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. PVH makes up 10.1% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 1.63% of PVH worth $119,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 42.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.43. 12,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

