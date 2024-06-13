Greenvale Capital LLP Has $29.12 Million Stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Nerdy comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenvale Capital LLP owned approximately 4.95% of Nerdy worth $29,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,046. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,504.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,555 shares of company stock worth $316,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

