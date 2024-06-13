Greytown Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,889,000 after purchasing an additional 243,931 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,652. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.97. The company has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.