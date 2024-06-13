Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

VOX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,561. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

