Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust makes up 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,260,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BYM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,114. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

