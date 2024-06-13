Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,000. Calumet Specialty Products Partners makes up about 6.7% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $119,698,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 128,693 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 30,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,736. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.