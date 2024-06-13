Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Driven Brands comprises 1.7% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Driven Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 877.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 245,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

