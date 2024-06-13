Groupama Asset Managment Acquires Shares of 52,137 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,919. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.87 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

