Groupama Asset Managment Buys Shares of 569,681 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,361,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 4.0% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.34% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

MSI traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.26. 141,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $381.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

