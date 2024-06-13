Groupama Asset Managment Invests $13.86 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 269,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,857,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

