Groupama Asset Managment Invests $33.22 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 158,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,219,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $207.79. 516,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,579. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

