Groupama Asset Managment Makes New $20.77 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,765,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.